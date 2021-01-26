Mr. Donald Ray Farmer, Jr., Donnie, 67, of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.
Born September 19, 1953, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of Faye Farmer and the late Donald Ray Farmer. Donnie spent most of his career in law enforcement, beginning with the Boone Police Department, and ending with the Wake County Sheriffs Department. During his 18 years with the Boone Police Department, he rose from patrol office to the rank of Lieutenant. He and his wife Barbara also owned and operated Linville Animal Hospital and Linville Ostrich Farm. After moving to Raleigh, Donnie worked for the NC Department of Revenue, the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Police and the Wake County Sheriffs Department. Donnie enjoyed time with his family, cookouts and older cars, especially Corvettes.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Farmer; one son, Robert Farmer and wife, Caroline; his mother, Faye Farmer; and two sisters, Donna Tester and husband, John, and Debbie Yates and husband Jerry.
Services for Donnie Farmer will be private.
