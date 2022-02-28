Donald Franklin Tomlinson was born on July 12, 1949 in Hahira, GA.
He passed away at the age of 72 on February 23, 2022 in Tallahassee, FL after a brief battle with cancer.
After his family moved to Miami, FL when he was young, he graduated from Southwest Miami Senior High in 1968. Don was a sergeant in the Air Force and worked as a mechanic for the Metro Dade County Fire Department for 30 years. He and his wife retired to and made their home in Todd, N.C., in 2000.
Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loretta Tomlinson; daughters, Claudia Tomlinson (Drake Long) and Kathryn Birdsall (John Birdsall). Don is also survived by his brothers, William Tomlinson (DeeDee) and Wayne Tomlinson (Nancy) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local volunteer fire departments or burn centers in your area.
Memorial service to be held at a later date in Todd, N.C.
