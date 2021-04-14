BLOWING ROCK — According to Doc McCoy — owner of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and the Appalachian Fossil Museum — his gem mine is the only one in the state backed by the North Carolina Board of Education.
His business’s commitment to educating the public about the ins-and-outs of geology is something that has carried over to the popular attraction’s new location in Blowing Rock.
On Friday, April 9, members of the community gathered at the new location of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and the Appalachian Fossil Museum — 100 Shoppes on Parkway Road in Blowing Rock — for a ceremonial ribbon cutting held by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The two separate, yet related, businesses will continue to offer family friendly activities such as gem mining and games, as well as showcase McCoy’s large collection of dinosaur fossils and minerals.
McCoy said that he was excited about the crowd of people who showed up to view the ribbon cutting and stated that he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received from the community during his move.
“I can’t say enough for the support from this community and my customers,” said McCoy. “Tanger Outlet, Blowing Rock, they’ve just been amazing through the whole thing.”
The businesses were originally located at Mystery Hill, along U.S. 321, but began the process of relocating to the new location during fall 2020.
To learn more about Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and the Appalachian Fossil Museum’s new location visit docsrocks.org/ or call (828) 467-8817.
