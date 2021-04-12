WATAUGA — Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court Diane Cornett Deal has announced April 12 she will retire at the end of May.
Deal has worked in Watauga County for more than 40 years with 30 of those as assistant clerk and then as clerk of superior court for the past 10 years. Deal said she has asked the Resident Superior Court Judge to appoint someone from her staff to complete her term of office.
“The North Carolina Courts are getting ready to go through some major changes over the next few months and year,” Deal said in a statement. “Therefore, it is important to have continuity of experience in the office to insure a smooth transition into a new and hopefully easier way for our people to have access to justice.”
She said the last 40 years have flown by and that there are no words to say how much she has enjoyed working with her colleagues.
“I now find myself at a place in my life where I need to begin a new chapter,” Deal said. “As I near this retirement date, I want to express my appreciation to all the people — way too many to name — who have been so supportive of me through the years.”
During her time, she said the courts have gone through many changes. She said she loves saying that she’s seen the courts go from creating calendars with typewriters and hand-cranked mimeograph machines to now using modern day technology, which she said is for the better.
“Thank you, Watauga County, for allowing me to serve as your clerk. And a huge thank you to all the assistant and deputy clerks who have worked beside me not only during the past 10 years but also during my years as an assistant clerk — first to the Honorable John T. Bingham who hired me in 1979 and then to the Honorable Glenn Hodges who came into office in 1992.”
She also thanked all judges, attorneys, district attorneys, sheriffs, highway patrol troopers, chiefs of police, county department heads and all their staff for their support and friendship.
“I have truly enjoyed working with each of you and will miss you,” Deal said.
Deal said that during the past 40 years, her greatest joy has been knowing that she sometimes helped someone's load seem a little lighter.
“Being here to meet with the people and work with them has been a very fulfilling career,” Deal said. “I have made lifelong friends with so many of my constituents, judges, attorneys and the awesome people I am privileged to work with every day. Without the support of fellow co-workers and a compassionate and caring staff, the position of clerk would be very challenging. I have had the best staff and their dedication to their responsibilities as assistant and deputy clerks has been amazing. They are family and I will miss them.”
She said another highlight of her career was seeing all the changes take place in the court system.
“What a ride that has been, and we are facing some more changes soon,” Deal said.
Looking ahead, Deal said she hopes to be traveling and seeing new places and making even “more friends along life's pathway.” She said she is especially looking forward to spending more time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
“I would also like to say a big thank you to all my family and friends,” Deal said. “You have been so supportive and have stood beside me through it all.”
Despite retiring, Deal said she will be staying busy working her farm with her trees and gardening.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Deal said. “As I say goodbye to this chapter in my life, know that you will always be near and dear to my heart. I will forever treasure the years of serving the people of Watauga County.”
