Dewey Roger Church, 92, of Hidden Valley Drive, Boone, N.C., the Foscoe community, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
Born August 2, 1927 in Watauga County, he was a son of Noah and Virginia Coffey Church. Roger enlisted and served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a commercial and residential electrician. For many years, he and his father raised and marketed shrubbery and Fraser Fir Christmas trees. Roger was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly and always enjoyed spending family time at the NC beaches. He was a member of Foscoe Christian Church.
Roger is survived by his wife, Mary West Church; daughters, Debbie Miller, Delores Church and husband, Phillip, and Denise Stahl and husband, Jimmy; brother, James Church and wife, Jeanne; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Danny.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, July 14, at 2 p.m., at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chris Wilson and the Rev. Max West. Military graveside honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 will follow in the Calloway Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Noah and Virginia Church Scholarship Fund, c/o Foscoe Christian Church, 8834 NC Hwy. 105 South, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Church family.
