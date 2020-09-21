Dennis Ray Townsend, 57, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.
Dennis was born May 14, 1963, the son of Floyd Ray and Edna Earl Rupard Townsend. Dennis was a member at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by his sisters, Jane Eggers of Banner Elk, Holly Tina Johnson and husband, Adam, of Banner Elk; two nieces, Roxanne Franklin and husband, John, of Banner Elk; Nichole Johnson of Bethel and two nephews, Mark Eggers and wife, Tammi, of Banner Elk and Logan Johnson of Bethel. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Townsend, and brother-in-law, Eddie Eggers.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Ken Hodges and Brandon Ford officiating. Interment will follow at the Townsend Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215.
Online condolences may be sent to the Farmer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
