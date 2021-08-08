BOONE — Appalachian State's defense won the day with a couple of interceptions during the live scrimmaging, but the real story was a first day of practice with shoulder pads that made it feel like real football on August 6.
"I like where we are right now," said Mountaineer head coach Shawn Clark after the two-hour session of drills and scrimmages. "The guys came out flying around. We had a lot of great energy and were executing on a high level. We have a lot of team speed on defense. If you can move the ball on our defense, you have a chance to be successful in our (Sun Belt) conference. Obviously there are some things to work on and improve, but I like where we are."
Apparently, COVID-19 is still a concern. In explaining the shuffle of different players at new positions or younger players filling in at certain spots, Clark noted that a few players were being held out of practice because of possible exposure.
"We held them out for precautionary reasons. Right now, more than 90 percent of our team has had at least one shot of the vaccination. We like where we are, but want to be on the safe side and follow the state guidelines, the county guidelines, and the university guidelines," said Clark.
Now in his second year as head coach of the Appalachian State football program, Clark said that the coaches had planned on shuffling some of the same players into new positions at practice on August 7. They just accelerated those plans.
"We have to have some depth. I like where our freshmen are right now...those young guys are getting better day by day," said Clark.
Toward the end of the session, the teams lined up in the red zone.
"It was situational football. That is what we have done the last three days. For us to win a conference championship, we have to be great in red zone defense and on offense we need to score touchdowns," said Clark. "I was really excited about our kickers. We were six-for-six kicking field goals. We have a great competition there. Michael Hughes, a freshman from Charleston, W. Va. kicked the ball really well as did our returning super senior, Chandler Staton. We did some good work on special teams."
Clark had high praise for the defensive unit's performance, while noting a strong performance by the offensive unit's new signal caller.
"Steven Jones and Shaun Jolly in our defensive secondary had a really good day, as well as DeMarco Jackson at inside linebacker. (Quarterback) Chase Brice had a good day, too, on the offensive side. But it is still early. Time will tell, when we start tackling, where we really are."
Watauga High School alum Anderson Castle, a four-year starter at quarterback for the Pioneers and now a sophomore at App State, was recruited as a defensive back, moved to outside linebacker early last year, and then because COVID-19 and injuries had decimated the running backs room, was moved to an offensive role in the backfield the third game of the 2020 season. And he has stuck. He appeared in all 12 games, the final 10 at running back, seeing limited action as he learned the position. He finished 2020 with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, an impressive 6.1 average yards per carry.
"We've all been antsy to get back out here," Castle said after the August 6 practice. "First day of pads is always a little different. It's fun. It is a different vibe out here."
On one particular play during the scrimmage, Castle broke through a gap in the line for a big gain.
"First of all, our offensive line is great. They always open up holes. But the more I have gotten reps and had a chance to run the ball, the more I understand the timing of where the holes are going to open up. It is not the same every time. You have to adjust but that is something I have gotten better at and will continue to get better at. The more I do it, the better I see it. The better vision I have."
Appalachian State football opens the 2021 season hosting East Carolina at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, in what promises to be a renewal of the teams' in-state rivalry in front of a big crowd. It is advertised as the "Duke's Mayo Classic" and is scheduled be televised live on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.