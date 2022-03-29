BOONE – Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living celebrated its new ownership on March 25 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a Facebook live streamed tour of the facility with the Boone Chamber of Commerce.
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living underwent a change of ownership on Jan. 1. Navion Senior Solutions now operates the facility, though local leadership remains the same.
“The nice thing under Navion is that they recognized the leadership of this community that has been so stable for everybody over the years is going to stay the same. We still have (Executive Director) Amanda Berry’s leadership and we still have all the department heads and our team members here,” said Regional Director of Operations Cameron Keziah. “We’re continuing the same culture and reputation that this company is known for, that Deerfield Ridge has built in this community over the years, but with a lot of extra bonuses.”
Keziah continued to discuss the benefits of being under ownership of a larger organization. He shared that moving forward, local staff can focus more on the day-to-day operations as the “organizational and operational efficiency” is handled by Navion. He also shared that the facility now has a large van that can potentially be used for transportation of residents and group outings.
Sales and Marketing Director Candice Myers then led Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson through areas of the facility. The tour was live-streamed on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook account.
Myers explained the functionality of different spaces, including a reservable private family dining room, community activity space and a model residential room.
Following the tour, a ribbon cutting took place outside the facility to celebrate the change of ownership and continued community at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
Navion Senior Solutions is a provider of senior living services throughout the Southeast and headquartered in Raleigh. The organization prides itself on providing a variety of care options, including assisted living, independent living, memory care, and short-term stay programs.
