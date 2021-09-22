Dayton Hoyt Cook, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Charles George VA Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Dayton was born March 20, 1949 in Watauga County to the late Dayton Harrison Cook and Texie Hayes Cook. He served honorably in the United States Army and was a great truck driver. He loved camping in his camper and the many trips to Maggie Valley; watching sports and fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Aretta Chritcher and Mary Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Cook of the home; daughters, Tracy Driggers and husband Jay (XYZ); Christy Holland and husband James; son, Jeffrey Reid and wife Melissa, and his other son, David Booth; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Fay Fox, Ann Duckworth, and Esther Williams; brother, William Cook; special brother-in-law, Donald Booth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with Rev. Dana Williams officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the United States Army National Guard.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
