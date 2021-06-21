David Michael Langston, 73, of Boone, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Woodland Hill Center in Asheboro, N.C.
David served his country proudly in US Army as a military policeman for 17 years. After his time in the service, he pursued his passion for music by becoming a disc jockey in the Florence-Darlington area in South Carolina. Many people in the Boone area may remember David as the manager of Long John Silver's where he worked for more than 20 years until his retirement in 2011. He was a fun-loving man who loved a good "dad joke" and would give anyone anything he thought they may need, even if he had to sacrifice for himself. He enjoyed the simple things of this life, material things had very little meaning to him; as long as he had his coffee, things were good.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at The Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jason Frank officiating.
He was the son of the late Marion Eugene Langston and Mildred Frances Carnes Nix and was also preceded in death by his former wife and dear friend, Rochelle Langston Sanders; daughter, Davida Maree Langston; and grandson, Calahan Mosby Nixon.
David is survived by his daughter, Denise Langston Nixon and her husband, Tyson; grand-puppy, Marlo; brother, Chris Langston; sister, Diane Langston; niece, Jennifer Langston; nephew, Seth Langston; and Crissy Sanders and Kayla Helmick who he thought of as family.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com or www.HamptonFuneralNC.com.
Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty and Hampton Funeral Service in Boone are honored to serve David's family.
