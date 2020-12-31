Hubert - David Melvin Blair, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 8, 1951 in Crawford Co., PA a son to the late, Samuel Davidson and Elanor Reichert Blair.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
David was an avid Scout supporter, first with cub scouts and later with the girl scouts. He was a certified archery and camping instructor. He was always there to help wherever he could assist. He was a member of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol and loved saving these precious endangered animals by walking the beach and looking for nests and nest sitting when it was time for them to hatch. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hiking and fishing.
He is survived by wife, Nancy Newton Blair of the home; daughter, Sydney Blair of Asheville; sons, Lane Blair of the Hubert, Russell (Rachel) and Daniel Blair of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Augustus Lane Blair and River Manya Blair; brother, Mark Blair (Carol Ann) and sister, Nancy Blair both of PA; in-laws, Augustus and Miriam Newton, Susan Newton Becker, and Ann Newton Pegram; and many nieces and nephews.
He loved his family and his beloved dogs, Lily, Pearl, and Maggie. He was always seen with at least one of them in his lap.
He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Blair.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol at eiseaturtlepatrol.org, or Carolina Girl Scouts Peaks to Piedmont at girlscoutsp2p.org or Lungevity at lungevity.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
