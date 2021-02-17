BOONE, N.C. – App State head coach Shawn Clark added a veteran coach with experience at the highest levels of college football to his staff Tuesday with the hiring of assistant coach David Lockwood.
With three decades of experience spanning the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, Big East, Mountain West, Conference USA and Notre Dame, Lockwood will oversee the Mountaineers’ safeties. Mark DeBastiani, who coached safeties in 2020, will shift to coach the outside linebackers.
“David has helped his teams win a lot of games and will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to our staff,” Clark said. “He is another high-quality mentor for our players who can also help us win championships. We’re excited to welcome David and his family to Boone.”
Lockwood, who has coached defensive backs at most of his stops over the last 20 years and was a Big Ten defensive coordinator at Minnesota from 2005-06, was most recently the secondary coach at Nevada from 2018-19.
“I appreciate the opportunity to join the great football staff at Appalachian State,” Lockwood said. “I am looking forward to being part of the ongoing success of the Mountaineers football program.”
Lockwood has been part of 16 bowl appearances and 11 bowl wins throughout his career, including 14 straight bowl trips from 2002-15.
He helped Nevada make back-to-back bowl appearances during his tenure with the Wolf Pack, including a 16-13 Arizona Bowl victory over Arkansas State in 2018, as his secondary recorded three interceptions. In his first season in Reno, Lockwood helped the Wolf Pack’s total defense improve by nearly 100 yards from the previous season, while the team ranked third nationally in red-zone defense and 10th in third-down defense.
A three-year starter at cornerback for the Mountaineers of West Virginia, his three bowl trips included playing for the 1988 national championship in the Fiesta Bowl. Lockwood had multiple stints on the staff of his alma mater - coaching the Mountaineer cornerbacks in 2008-11 (finished 11th in the nation in pass defense in 2010); the defensive backs in 2000 (finished ninth in the nation with 19 interceptions and won the Music City Bowl); and starting his collegiate career as a graduate assistant in 1989. His pupils Keith Tandy and Brandon Hogan earned All-America accolades under his watch and were two of several of his players to make it to the NFL.
Before spending the 2017 season as cornerbacks coach at UNLV, he coached cornerbacks in the Pac-12 at Arizona from 2012-15, helping the Wildcats make four straight bowl trips (with three wins) and capture the most wins in a four-year span in school history. He was the defensive backs coach in one bowl-winning season at Kentucky in 2007.
Having served as defensive coordinator at Minnesota for two of his five seasons in the Twin Cities, Lockwood helped the Golden Gophers reach a bowl game every season from 2002-06. He also coached defensive backs at Notre Dame (2001), Wyoming (1999-2000) and Memphis (1999), as well as the wide receiver position at Memphis (1995-98), James Madison (1994) and Delaware (1990-93). During Lockwood’s one season in South Bend, the Irish ranked 10th in the nation in pass defense.
A four-year letterman for the Mountaineers, Lockwood earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from West Virginia in 1989. The Pennsylvania native and his wife, Heidi, have three children, Autumn, David Jr. and Jeffrey.
LOCKWOOD AT A GLANCE
Coaching Experience
- 1989: West Virginia (Graduate Assistant)
- 1990-93: Delaware (Wide Receivers/Tight Ends)
- 1994: James Madison (Wide Receivers/Tight Ends)
- 1995-98: Memphis (Wide Receivers)
- 1999: Memphis (Defensive Backs)
- 1999-00: Wyoming (Defensive Backs)
- 2000: West Virginia (Defensive Backs)
- 2001: Notre Dame (Cornerbacks)
- 2002-04: Minnesota (Defensive Backs/Recruiting Coordinator (2003))
- 2005-06: Minnesota (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
- 2007: Kentucky (Defensive Backs)
- 2008-11: West Virginia (Cornerbacks)
- 2012-15: Arizona (Cornerbacks)
- 2017: UNLV (Cornerbacks)
- 2018-19: Nevada (Secondary)
Playing Experience
- 1985-88: West Virginia (Cornerback)
Personal
- Alma Mater: West Virginia, 1989
- Hometown: Media, Pa.
- Birthdate: March 23, 1966
- Wife: Heidi
- Daughter: Autumn
- Sons: David Jr., Jeffrey
- Twitter: @CoachDLockDown
Bowl Games Coached
- 2000: Music City Bowl (West Virginia won)
- 2002: Music City Bowl (Minnesota won)
- 2003: Sun Bowl (Minnesota won)
- 2004: Music City Bowl (Minnesota won)
- 2005: Music City Bowl (Minnesota lost)
- 2006: Insight.com Bowl (Minnesota lost)
- 2007: Music City Bowl (Kentucky won)
- 2008: Meineke Car Care Bowl (West Virginia won)
- 2009: Champs Sports Bowl (West Virginia lost)
- 2010: Gator Bowl (West Virginia lost)
- 2011: Orange Bowl (West Virginia won)
- 2012: New Mexico Bowl (Arizona won)
- 2013: AdvoCare V100 Independence Bowl (Arizona won)
- 2014: Fiesta Bowl (Arizona lost)
- 2015: New Mexico Bowl (Arizona won)
- 2018: Arizona Bowl (Nevada won)
