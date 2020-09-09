Dare Aldridge Triplett, 96, of US Highway 321 South, Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, September 5, 2020.
She was born July 22, 1924 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late McLonel Aldridge and Artie Mae Sluder Hollar. She was a retired sales clerk with Belk's Department Store and was a member of Middle Fork Baptist Church.
Dare's happiest times were when she was with her family. Sunday afternoon was her favorite time, as her home was the place where all were welcome. She was a true southern cook, always growing vegetables and filling the table with the most delicious food imaginable.
She is survived by one daughter, Gail Storie and husband, Nelson, of Blowing Rock; two sons, Mike Triplett of Boone and Chris Triplett and wife, Debbie, of Boone; one granddaughter, Sarah Triplett Farris and husband, Michael, of Sneedsferry, North Carolina; two sisters, Judy Dale of Oxford, Mississippi; and Peggy Mains of Zionville; and one brother, Jay Aldridge and wife, Suma, of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Romey Triplett, and one sister, Geraldine Ledford.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Triplett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
