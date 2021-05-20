The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from May 10 to May 18. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 13 total COVID-19 cases since May 10 to reach 4,702 total cases as of May 18. The active case count has dropped significantly during the course of the week with 7 total active cases as of May 18.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of May 10 to May 18. The last reported death was on Feb. 16.
As of May 18, AppHealthCare reported 146 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported three active clusters in Watauga County in its last situation update May 7. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- App State women’s soccer team with six total cases. The last positive result came on April 21, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Cottages of Boone with 21 total cases. The last positive result came on April 26, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Watauga County Detention Center with 38 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on May 10, and as of the last report 8 cases are active.
As of May 18, Appalachian State University has had 563 students and 48 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. One student was active as of May 18.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 24,539 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of May 17 — up by almost 200 from May 10. NCDHHS also reports 22,630 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up nearly 500 from May 10.
As of May 18, roughly 43.7 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 40.3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
State update
NCDHHS is extending open enrollment for NC Medicaid Managed Care through Friday, May 21. This extension will not impact the NC Medicaid Managed Care launch date of July 1.
“Open enrollment allows NC Medicaid beneficiaries to choose a health plan that best suits the needs of their family,” said Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “We want to be sure beneficiaries have every opportunity to choose a plan, so even after open enrollment ends, they have until Sept. 30 to pick a different plan for any reason.”
Beneficiaries can enroll in a health plan by calling the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker Call Center at (833) 870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588), going to ncmedicaidplans.gov or using the free NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app available on Google Play or the App Store. The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker also provides choice counseling to help beneficiaries determine which health plan is best for them.
Most beneficiaries in NC Medicaid must be enrolled in a managed care health plan. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/eree4msp.
To ensure health care continues without interruption, beneficiaries who do not choose a health plan by May 21 will be automatically enrolled in a health plan by NC Medicaid. The auto-enrollment process prioritizes existing relationships between beneficiaries and their primary care provider and, where possible, a plan that has contracted with that provider will be selected for the beneficiary.
Federally recognized tribal members living in the tribal service area who do not choose a health plan by May 21 will be enrolled into the EBCI Tribal Option. The EBCI Tribal Option is primarily offered in five counties: Cherokee, Graham, Haywood, Jackson and Swain to federally recognized tribal members and others eligible for services through Indian Health Service (IHS).
Whether beneficiaries enroll through the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker or are auto-enrolled by NC Medicaid, everyone will have through Sept. 30 to change their health plan or primary care provider for any reason.
Beneficiaries are encouraged to reference the letter received from NC Medicaid Managed Care, visit the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker website at ncmedicaidplans.gov or call the Enrollment Broker Call Center at (833) 870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.