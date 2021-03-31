RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed three new executive orders March 30 that offer relief to people struggling during COVID-19.
The three new orders:
Extends North Carolina’s statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30 in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recent extension of the nationwide moratorium through the same date.
Expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims effective through June 30.
Extends the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission authorization to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through April 30.
"Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling," Cooper said in a statement. "These Executive Orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue."
According to the governor's office, Congress recently approved Federal Emergency Rental Assistance was recently approved by Congress, which gave North Carolina more than $700 million to provide relief to renters and landlords. Cooper's office said they are working with the General Assembly and local governments to launch the updated version of rental assistance.
The to-go alcohol drink order — which allows establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery — has been in place since Dec. 21. Those establishments include restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars and some distilleries.
More information on the extension of the eviction moratorium at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/33021-Eviction-Order-EXT-FAQ.pdf.
The processing of unemployment insurance claims executive order can be found at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO207-Unemployment-Insurance-Extension-1.pdf.
More information on the to-go beverages executive order can be found at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/33021-Mixed-Drink-EXT-FAQ.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.