RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said March 17 that North Carolina would be ready to meet President Joe Biden's challenge to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
Biden directed all states to make adults eligible for the COVID-19 in his address to the nation on March 11. He also set a July 4 date to start moving on from COVID-19.
"I know people were excited to hear the president's challenge last week that everyone should be eligible to sign up for a vaccine by May 1," Cooper said. North Carolina will be ready to meet this challenge, thanks to our vaccine teams planning. Increased supply we expect to receive, and the hard work of providers administering shots quickly."
Cooper said it could even be sooner than May 1 for the rest of adults to become eligible for the vaccine.
Currently, the first three phases — health care workers, those 65 and older, long-term care residents and workers, and frontline essential workers — are eligible for the vaccine. Certain members of Phase 4 — those who have high risk medical conditions and who live in congregate living facilities — became eligible on March 17.
The rest of Phase 4 is currently eligible to get their vaccine on April 7. Cooper has not set a date for when Phase 5 — those 16 and older who have not yet received a vaccine — will be eligible for the vaccine.
Cooper also hinted that he would ease some restrictions when the current executive order ends on at 5 p.m. March 26.
The current order:
- Allows many businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity
- Extends onsite service of alcohol until 11 p.m.
- Lifts the 100-person cap on some businesses that were operating at 30 percent capacity
- Allows some indoor businesses – including bars and taverns, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters and indoor sports arenas – to open at 30 percent capacity (with a cap of 250 people)
- Allows larger indoor arenas with a capacity of more than 5,000 people to open at 15 percent capacity with no cap (as long as additional safety protocols in place)
- Increases the indoor mass gathering limit to 25 people (the outdoor mass gathering limit remains at 50 people)
"We are very hopeful, as we look toward the order that ends, not this Friday, but next Friday," Cooper said. "We said from the get go that we're going to follow the science and the data. We have been by easing restrictions over the last couple of orders. We hope to do that again this time as we continue to see improvement in our numbers."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service Secretary Mandy Cohen said at the press conference that the state's trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is decreasing and has been under 5 percent for several days.
The trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations is also decreasing, Cohen said. As of March 17, a little more than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
"We have to keep doing what we know works: wearing a mask and social distancing — even after you've taken a vaccine," Cooper said. "Doing these things will help us save lives. That's keep up the faith and keep up our mask, and know that if we do all these things together, we will get through this."
