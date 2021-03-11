RALEIGH — Beginning March 17, some members of Phase 4 can get their COVID-19 vaccine — a week earlier than previously announced.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the new start date for Phase 4 at a March 11 press conference. Previously, some people in Phase 4 could get their vaccines starting March 24.
"This week, (North Carolina) Department of Health and Human Services officials have continued to survey providers about how they're handling the demand from group one through three, and whether they have the capacity to move forward," Cooper said.
Based on that feedback and increased COVID-19 vaccine supply, Cooper said they were able to start vaccinations for some members of Phase 4 earlier.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said those who are eligible on March 17 in Phase 4 include those who have a medical condition that's put them at higher risk and people who live in certain congregate settings. The rest of Phase 4 will begin on April 7.
Those at high risk include:
Asthma (moderate to severe)
Cancer
Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Cystic fibrosis
Diabetes type 1 or 2
A full list of adults at risk can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-4.
"This move to Group 4 is good news and it's possible because of the tireless work of our state health officials vaccine providers, federal partners, our North Carolina National Guard and emergency management, and so many others," Cooper said. "I want you to know that your work is making all the difference."
Watauga County has administered 11,195 first dose vaccines while 7,084 people have completed the series, according to NCDHHS.
