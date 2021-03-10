RALEIGH — A new school reopening bill backed by Gov. Roy Cooper is making its way through the North Carolina House and Senate on March 10.
The bill allows middle and high schools to move to Plan A, which allows for five days a week in the classroom with minimal social distancing. Currently, only K-5 is allowed to move to Plan A as announced by Cooper on Sept. 18.
Watauga County Schools has not made a decision on moving middle and high school students to Plan A.
Cooper, alongside Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger (R), announced he supported the bill at a press conference Wednesday morning.
"We've reached a compromise agreement on school reopening that returns many students to full, in-person instruction," Berger said. "For the past week, we've engaged in detailed negotiations with the governor to reach a final product. All sides have seen and agree to the language in the bill."
Berger said the bill is expected to be sent to the North Carolina House of Representatives by the end of the day. A vote is expected by the Senate a 4 p.m. on March 10.
"I am grateful to see the governor's office, DHHS and the legislature now working more closely together to provide clear guidance on how to move forward with expanding school operations," said WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. "We have worked hard to follow the public health guidance and the expectations coming from our state elected leaders, and today's announcement gives us confidence as we move forward."
Middle and high schools will have the option under the bill to move to Plan B — two days in person and two days virtual — or Plan A which calls for up to five days a week of in-person learning. WCS is currently in the process of moving K-5 to Plan A while middle and high school are in Plan B.
Berger said the bill allows Cooper the authority to order a closure restriction or reduction of operations within schools, but must only do so on a district by district basis.
"Any closure order or other restriction of school operations issued by the governor must state the basis for the closure, or restriction," Berger said. "A local district will also retain the authority to close a school or a classroom in the event of an outbreak."
Berger also thanked Sen. Deanna Ballard (R — Watauga) for working with the governors staff on details of the legislation.
"We're no longer operating from a deficit mindset," Ballard said at the press conference. "We're not operating from behind anymore. We're going to move forward with an abundance of thought."
Berger also said the bill requires schools to partner with the ABC Science Collaborative to allow researchers to collect and analyze a non anonymized data from those districts.
The ABC Science Collaborative a program that pairs scientists and physicians with school and community leaders to help understand the most current and relevant information about COVID-19, according to its website.
"While we are already in full compliance with these new guidelines, today's announcement does give us the option to move to Plan A for our middle and high school students if this compromise bill becomes law," Elliott said. "I encourage our legislators to pass the bill quickly and give us the option to increase attendance for middle and high school students."
If the bill does become law — which Ballard, Cooper and Berger expect — it will not take effect until 21 days after passage. Cooper said he hopes to sign the legislation this week which means it would go into effect in early April.
During that time between being signed into law and going into effect, Elliott said the Watauga County Board of Education will consider its options and how to proceed.
"I remain deeply grateful to our teachers, nurses and other educators who have worked so hard all year long to support our students and to keep our schools open," Elliott said.
