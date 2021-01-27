RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Jan. 27 that he is extending the modified Stay-at-Home order until Feb. 28 as COVID-19 cases remain elevated in North Carolina.
The order requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and prohibits the the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The gathering limits under the order remain at 10 individuals for indoor settings and 50 individuals for outdoor settings.
"We need to keep up our efforts to slow the spread of the virus," Cooper said at the Jan. 27 press conference. "If people follow the safety protocols, they reduce their chance of getting sick and infecting others."
Establishments that are subject to close after 10 p.m. under this order include amusement parks and amusement transportation; bars, lounges, indoor venues, and arenas; fitness and physical activity facilities; movie theaters, meeting spaces; and certain retail businesses.
More information on the modified Stay-at-Home order can be found at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-181-FAQ.pdf.
At the press conference, Cooper said he was also extending the moratorium on evictions until March 31 to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic. Cooper had originally extended the moratorium until Jan. 31.
The order allowing the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages was also extended until March 31 by the governor. Cooper said the extension order allows for predictability as to what businesses can do.
"We believe that this is a good economic boost for those businesses that have really been struggling," Cooper said. "Those are the places that have really been hit hard by this virus and we want to make sure that they have additional income during this period of time."
Cooper said if the state looks at the numbers and sees an improvement, they can always remove some of the protocols in place. But right now, Cooper said, he wanted to "send a strong signal that we still got a lot to do as we're trying to vaccinate people."
"Although we're often frustrated and weary, we're entering a time of hope," Cooper said. "Vaccine teams and health care providers are working night and day getting more vaccines to people, and more are on the horizon. COVID-19 numbers are stabilizing. We are charting a path forward, but we have more work to do."
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,587 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Jan. 27 and reported 8,915 people have died so far from COVID-19.
"I know our trends have slightly improved, but we don't want to get numb to these numbers," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said at the press conference. "They are still extremely high and now we have a new contagious variant of this virus here in North Carolina."
NCDHHS reported Jan. 23 the first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.
Cohen said the percent of tests that are positive remains elevated at 11.1 percent which is above the goal of five percent.
"We're encouraged to see that our COVID-19 numbers have stabilized in recent days, and that's good," Cooper said. "But the reality is that they are still high and that too many people are still falling seriously ill and dying."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.