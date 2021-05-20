BLOWING ROCK — At the 11th hour, before the Tuesday, May 11, meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council, developer Steve Hetherington withdrew his conditional zoning application for an eight-townhouse development between Pine Street and Laurel Lane.
“There were some serious community concerns expressed about density and parking that even reached the Blowing Rocket,” said the developer. “We want to be good neighbors, so I decided to rethink the project opportunity.”
Hetherington noted a potential inconsistency in the Land Use Code, pointing out that even though a development might have the same footprint with the same number of people using it, the requirements can be different depending on what you call it.
“Townhouses require 1 1/2 parking spaces per bedroom, but a hotel is one space per hotel bedroom, as I understand it. That doesn’t really make sense since it is the same number of people using the building, for the most part,” said Hetherington. “Personally, I have never driven a half a car.”
Hetherington suggested that a new plan for that space might include a small hotel comprised of suites.
“At the end of the day, we need a development that can be profitable and that makes sense for this particular market,” said Hetherington.
Tim Gupton, the Blowing Rock Civic Association president who was at the center of the community’s concerns about the townhouse project as proposed, said he thought Hetherington’s rethinking the project is both welcome and appropriate.
“We really appreciate Mr. Hetherington’s sensitivity to our concerns about density and parking. And he is right in questioning what we believe are inconsistencies in the Land Use Code. First and foremost, considering the approval of a development should be about the usage of a building or land. The word ‘use’ does, after all, appear in the title of the document, Land USE Code (emphasis added). But the code and the proposed projects also need to be considerate of current market dynamics,” said Gupton. “We think that the adequacy of parking should be based on the usage of the property or units.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.