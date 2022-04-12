egg 1

The Easter Bunny at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living interacted with children before, during and after the Easter egg hunts.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living hosted an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 10 for community members.

Children were separated into age groups of one to three, four to seven and eight to 10 and were given an area to search for plastic eggs. Three golden Easter eggs were hidden for each age group and children who found these plastic eggs were awarded gift baskets.

An individual in an Easter Bunny costume attended to interact and take photos with children and families.

egg 2

Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living staff posed with the Easter Bunny for a photo. Pictured left to right Transportation Director Seth Moore, Executive Director Amanda Berry, Sales and Marketing Director Candice Myers, Assisted Living Wellness Director Amanda Hall and MC Life Enrichment Director Lori Fidler.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.