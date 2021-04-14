BOONE — Community canines gathered outside Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living on the afternoon of April 6 to spread Easter cheer to the facility’s residents.
Deerfield Ridge staff invited members of the community to bring their four-legged friends by the assisted living residence dressed in their best Easter attire for a special holiday parade.
A group of Deerfield Ridge residents convened outside to enjoy the spring weather and watch the procession of local pups, which made its way around the facility greeting retirees at each window.
The parade participants were able to make connections with the Deerfield Ridge residents, who got the opportunity to pet the dogs while they watched the holiday festivities in the sunshine.
“We just wanted to get them outside in the fresh air and involve the community so that they can touch the community and the community can touch them,” said Amanda Berry, executive director of Deerfield Ridge. “We hated that last week didn’t work out, but here in the mountains we just go with the weather and just go with the day.”
The parade was originally scheduled for April 1, but was postponed until April 6, due to inclement weather. According to staff, this was the first pet parade of its kind to be held at Deerfield Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.