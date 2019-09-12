BOONE— For the past 22 years, Appalachian State University's Common Reading Program Committee has selected a book for incoming first-year students to read together and discuss. The title “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson was chosen for this year.
Bryan discusses many heart-wrenching stories about death row inmates with whom he has worked and their plights with regard to quality legal representation and the many injustices that take place within the legal system on a regular basis.
He will be speaking at the Holmes Convocation Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. and it is free to the public. Appalachian State University is hosting other programs along this theme. The library has copies of the title in the collection including in Spanish as well as Read and Return copies out in the community.
The Watauga County Public Library welcomes Sandra Joy, professor of sociology at Rowen University, Glassboro, N.J., for two talks this weekend. Joy has researched and written extensively on the topics of death penalty, race, social movements, social change and death, dying and bereavement.
The talks are as follows: “Grief and Loss: Issues Experienced by the Families and Children of Death Row Inmates” on Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Watauga County Public Library and “Losing a Loved One to Death Row” on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Belk Library Lecture Hall at Appalachian State University in room number 114.
The library will also host a book discussion on the title “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” with Skip Rackmill, adjunct professor at Appalachian State University on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga County Public Library.
