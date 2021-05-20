BOONE — After months of preparation, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners reviewed and finalized the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year May 13-14.
Almost all of the work was done over the course of a seven-hour meeting May 13, with the final approval coming the next morning. A year prior, the board had to take into account the growing influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a more conservative budget to account for missing revenue sources.
For the 2021-22 budget, the county will be working with $62,568,247 in general fund revenue, with 52.95 percent of it coming from ad valorem sales taxes.
The revenue marks a $3,906,199 increase from the year prior, but still a $23,799,053 drop from the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
A big addition to county finances the budget included was the raising of the minimum wages for county employees. Approved at their Feb. 16 meeting, the board brought the minimum wage up to $15-per-hour, after a proposal from County Manager Deron Geouque, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Combined with general increases that were unaffected by the raise, the total for county employee salaries are proposed to go from $10,328,727 in the previous fiscal year to $11,584,233 in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
While the commissioners did not include themselves in the minimum wage hike, they were scheduled to receive a cost-of-living adjustment salary increase of $1,131, or three percent of the previous year’s salary. However, they turned it down, instead deciding to add it to the special appropriations fund.
The largest single-department increase is proposed to be at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office; already the highest-earning department, the salaries will go up by more than $500,000 including Detention Center staff.
Also contributing to the WCSO’s $5,432,213 proposed allocation from the county is $353,000 to cover the purchase of eight new vehicles to replace aging equipment. Additionally, the budget includes money to cover the appropriation of two new K-9s.
While law enforcement had one of the largest fund allocations in the proposed budget, the largest amount of funds is slated to go to education. A proposed 26.34 percent of the year’s expenditures are slated to go to Watauga County Schools or Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, with CCC&TI receiving just over $1 million.
WCS is slated to receive $19,730,597, which includes $4.7 million set aside for capital projects.
The Watauga County School Board and Superintendent Scott Elliott spoke to the Commissioners during the budget session, thanking them for the support they’ve shown and the school system.
While the annual appropriation of $14,280,022 is an increase of $415,923 from the year prior, it was $382,398 short of what the school system was asking for. However, Elliott acknowledged that the commissioners had to take into account the needs of the entire county.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow voiced his appreciation for the work being done by the school system while also noting the board did not want to raise taxes for more funds.
“I can yell at my grass to cut itself, but it can’t,” Turnbow said. “I can yell at Deron to find more money without raising taxes, but he can’t.”
With the background of a global pandemic, the commissioners reiterated their support of the local health care system, which included $1,586,171 going to Watauga Medics.
Geouque also proposed an 8.1 percent increase in funding to the AppHealthCare, setting the funding at $879,342. While the agency serves Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany County, the board lamented persistent rumors of Alleghany potentially decreasing their allocated funds to AppHealthCare, while also not discussing the idea of increasing the funding.
“I understand their position because they don’t have the tax base that Watauga and Ashe do,” Geouque said. “They’ll say, ‘Well, we can’t afford to do that.’ But you know, the flip side from my perspective is, we can’t afford to not do that.”
Proposed to receive an increase in funding was the Watauga County Public Library, with a $47,600 increase bringing their allocation up to $699,960. However, it was still more than $30,000 less than what was initially requested.
Geouque noted other expenditures were of a higher priority, while Commissioner Charlie Wallin said the library should go to the town of Boone for additional funding, since they are in the town’s limits.
The board also looked at their appropriation of $171,194, slated to go to Vaya Health. The board voiced their support in reallocating the money to another agency, with concerns about the money actually being spent to help Watauga residents.
“You can give $1 million to Vaya, but that doesn’t mean they’ll help anyone in Watauga,” Turnbow said.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted how important it was that the money goes to helping Watauga, adding that it was especially topical after the April 28 standoff with law enforcement being linked to mental health issues. The board mentioned potentially shifting the money to Daymark Recovery Services, but said there would need to be more research put into that sort of decision.
The final discussion for the board was their special appropriations budget, allocating funds to local nonprofits and organizations that work to better the community.
The board approved more than $200,000 to different organizations including $10,000 to the Appalachian Theater, $12,000 to Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation and $50,000 for the Watauga Children’s Council.
Using their cost-of-living adjustment salary increase of $1,131, the board allocated $6,131 to the Children’s Playhouse. They also increased the allocations to the Hunger and Health Coalition to $10,000, Hospitality House’s WeCAN program’s allocation to $3,000 and W.A.M.Y. Community Action’s allocation to $5,000.
Like other parts of the budget, some requests had to be turned down, which inclulded the Watauga County Arts Council getting $10,000 instead of the requested $28,674 and the Boone Greenway Skatepark receiving no money instead of the $50,000 that was requested.
Before it could be approved and implemented, a public hearing on the proposed budget was slated for Tuesday, May 18 during the board’s second regular meeting of the month at 5:30 p.m.
