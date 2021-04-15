BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners discussed the state of vaccinations in Watauga, new IT servers and budget allocations during board’s April 6 meeting.
First up for the board was a public hearing to discuss an updated version of the Watauga County Code of Ordinances, which had to change following North Carolina General Statute Chapter 160D taking effect in June 2020. The county’s updated version had only changed wording and ordinances required by the general statute, according to Board Chairman John Welch.
No comments were submitted.
Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman, who led the ordinance modifications, told the board they needed to wait until their next meeting before they could officially vote on the ordinances. This was a requirement from the state, as the state required the county to keep the option for future public comment open for another 24 hours.
The board voted to move the final approval to their next regular meeting on April 20.
AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene updated the board about continued efforts to get people in Watauga vaccinated.
She reported that 28 percent of Watauga has been partially vaccinated, while a further 24 percent has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — combining for more than 28,000 people. Greene said the goal is to get at least 70 percent of the total county population fully vaccinated, noting that AppHealthCare has been working to provide information to the public as well as getting vaccines to those experiencing homelessness or going through the Watauga County Detention Center.
County IT Director Drew Eggers came to the board with two requests, both for replacement servers.
The first request was for two servers for the county’s virtual infrastructure. Eggers brought to the board a quote from MarketSpace Solutions, out of Lincolnton, for $23,984. The second request was for the purchase of an upgraded email server software from SHI at a cost of $18,213.38. Eggers noted that both purchases were within budget; the board approved both purchases.
Presenting next was Finance Director Misty Watson, who requested approval of the allocation of funds and an audit contract.
First, Watson reported that Crossnore School was not able to utilize funds totaling $10,710 alongside administrative funds of $752. The money was requested to be allocated to the Western Youth Network Youth Resource Center and Mountain Alliance in a 50/50 split as part of a revised Juvenile Crime Prevention Council budget. The reallocation came with a 30 percent match from the county for the administrative funds totaling $226. The board approved the reallocation unanimously.
Watson also came forward with a proposed audit contract for the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year with the West Jefferson-based C. Randolph CPA firm. The audit report would be due on Oct. 31, and would cost the county $46,500. Watson noted the money has already been budgeted to cover the costs, but the contract still needed approval, which the board then passed.
The board also revisited an idea that was discussed during their annual budget retreat in February. During the April 6 meeting, County Manager Deron Geouque provided information regarding minimum housing codes. The board had previously voiced support for the idea of forming a committee to address housing needs in Watauga County. Welch pointed out that multiple other counties in North Carolina have already done so. The board agreed more research needs to be done into the issue while a clear idea is drawn up, particularly looking deeper into how other counties have managed the situation.
During the meeting, Commissioner Billy Kennedy announced he had found an appointment for the Watauga County Planning Board. Kennedy nominated Allison Jennings, who also serves as the director for the Watauga Habitat for Humanity. Jennings’ appointment was unanimously approved by the board.
The meeting went into closed session just before 7 p.m. The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, April 20.
