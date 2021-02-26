BOONE – A full 60 minutes into Appalachian State’s Feb. 25, non-conference match against Davidson, Mountaineer sophomore midfielder Olivia Cohen laced a penalty kick into the right side of the Wildcat net. That turned out to be the only score of the non-conference women’s soccer match at Ted Mackorell Soccer Stadium, giving App State a much-needed win.
With the victory, Appalachian improved to 1-1 for the spring season while Davidson, at 2-1, received its first spring season blemish.
“That’s very good and well-coached Davidson team,” said Mountaineer head coach Sarah Strickland, hinting at a lot of parity in the western North Carolina region. “They beat a strong Western Carolina team, which earlier had beaten Charlotte. “Davidson works hard and shows a lot of grit, with a lot of good, one-touch ball-handling.
“I am really proud of what our team achieved tonight,” said Strickland. “We came into this one with a game plan and the girls executed it very well. We had to make a couple of adjustments at halftime, and I think the benefits showed in the second half, allowing us to get more players into the attack up front.”
Asked whether she was at all surprised that her penalty kick made it to the back of the net, Cohen said, “Not at all. We practice penalty kicks all the time. I was really excited to have my name called to take this kick for the team.”
On a clear night, with little in the way of a breeze, the two non-conference rivals battled evenly through the night before and after Cohen’s penalty kick heroics. Davidson’s offense maneuvered to a 7-4 advantage in the number of shots taken, but App State had a 3-1 edge in shots actually on goal. Both sides were called twice for offsides, and Charlotte was flagged for seven fouls, the Mountaineers for eight.
Appalachian now looks ahead to a Saturday, Mar. 13 home date against Marshall, slated for a 3:00 pm kickoff.
