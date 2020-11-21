CONWAY S.C. — If college football fans didn’t know it before, Coastal Carolina has come of age in the Sun Belt Conference. They are the "real deal" after defeating perennial SBC powerhouse, Appalachian State, 34-23, on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Although Appalachian led 17-9 at halftime, the Chanticleers held the Mountaineer offense to just two field goals in the second half — and turnovers.
Turnovers often are the difference in football games and Appalachian didn’t help its cause in that regard. Senior quarterback Zac Thomas hurled three interceptions in the second half alone. With that turnover deficit and squandering of offensive opportunities, a team has to score touchdowns rather than field goals if their opposition is worthy.
Such was Coastal Carolina in a game that led up to its billing as featuring the two best teams in the Sun Belt Conference. Both undefeated in Sun Belt play, both receiving votes in the national FBS rankings with Coastal at No. 15 and a five-point favorite coming into the contest, this may well have been the game of the year for the teal-clad Chanticleers and for the “icy white” Mountaineers.
Behind 171 yards rushing in the first half alone by sophomore running back Camerun Peoples, Appalachian led 17-9 at halftime. It was a bright, almost blistering hot afternoon for late November, and the game’s first two drives seemed to foretell an offensive shootout might be in the offing. The Mountaineers took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in eight plays, culminating with a one-yard plunge by Peoples for the TD. CCU countered with a first-play, 75-yard “bomb” delivered by redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall to big, lanky wide receiver Isaiah Likely. The junior from Cambridge, Mass. gathered the ball in some 40 yards down the middle and beat a trio of Mountaineer defenders the rest of the way to the end zone.
If there was anything amiss in the opening drives, it was that Coastal missed their PAT attempt, leaving a one-point deficit at 7-6 with the game barely three and a half minutes into the first quarter.
But McCall did just enough while avoiding the mistakes that foiled the Mountaineers’ upset ambitions. The signal-caller once recruited by App State head coach Shawn Clark completed 12 of 21 passes for 200 yards and two TDs, with no interceptions. The Mountaineers’ Thomas was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and a TD, but it was a performance marred by those three INTs.
McCall was also the Chanticleers’ leading rusher on the afternoon, carrying the ball 14 times for 69 yards on the ground, including one touchdown.
In a game that featured five lead changes, Appalachian State had a 23-21 advantage with 11:47 remaining in the game after placekicker Chandler Staton slotted a 45-yard field goal, his third FG of the day. The many Mountaineer faithful in the stands were nervously holding their breath knowing that there was too much time on the clock and Coastal Carolina was just too good.
In fact, the Chanticleers promptly marched down the field, but as McCall was reaching for the end zone on a keeper down the middle, the ball was knocked loose by defensive back Kaiden Smith and was recovered by the Mountaineers’ Nick Hampton in the end zone for a touchback.
Unfortunately for App State, the offense squandered the opportunity when the Chanticleers redshirt junior safety Alex Spillum poached a Zac Thomas pass with 6:57 left to play. CCU had yet another chance to go ahead by either a field goal or a touchdown.
TD it was. Sophomore running back Reese White sprinted through an opening on the right side of the line and after a failed two-point conversion, Coastal owned a 27-23 lead with just 2:26 remaining.
Dating at least back to the Richie Williams and then Armanti Edwards days of Mountaineer teams past, Appalachian State has been known for its quick strike offensive ability. Two minutes is almost an eternity. The primary question was would they leave too much time on the clock if they went down and scored a TD to retake the lead.
Wrong question. Yet another errant Thomas pass fell into the hands of Coastal Carolina’s junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong, who ran it back 38 yards for the game’s first and last “pick six” of the day — and icing on the proverbial cake for the joyous home crowd and jubilant Chanticleers.
CCU now has the inside track on the East Division championship race and the right to host the Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Chants have two SBC tilts remaining, at Texas State (Nov. 28) and at Troy (Dec. 12) sandwiched around a non-conference matchup with nationally ranked Liberty on Dec. 5.
App State is home the next two weekends against Troy (Nov. 28) and Louisiana (Dec. 5) before traveling to Statesboro, Ga. to meet long time rival Georgia Southern on Dec. 12.
