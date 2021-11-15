Cleo Lewis Craig of Craig Avenue, Blowing Rock passed away November 5, 2021 at her home.
Cleo was born June 16, in Watauga County to the late Grover and Mary Lewis.
Cleo was a loving mother, aunt, and nana who cooked the best food while humming a tune and never had an empty table. Cleo loved watching the birds eat from her many bird feeders, gardening, and tending to the flower beds. Her most favorite activity and the one she took the most pride in was raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many whom she loved right back and you never left a visit not knowing how special Cleo was and how special you were to her.
She is survived by her three daughters, Vivian Streater and David of Morganton, NC, Cynthia Greer & Dewey III of Winston-Salem, Patricia Buckner and Lloyd of Blowing Rock; two sons, Nathan Craig and Sandra of Boone, Keven Craig and Pamela of Blowing Rock four granddaughters, Ashley Greer, Elizabeth Nelson and Eric, Rebecca Buckner, Megan Craig; four grandsons, Matthew Streater and Chesley, Aaron Streater, Dewey Greer IV, Logan Craig; one great-granddaughter, Fancin Streater; one great-grandson, Clint Stone; one sister, Effie Hampton of Boone.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Craig; two sisters, Emma Gentry and Verlie Lewis; four brothers, Lloyd, Bob, Robert and Bynum Lewis.
Graveside services and burial were conducted Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Craig Family Cemetery. Pastor Roy Kanupp and Pastor Keven Craig officiated.
The family received friends November 8, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Craig family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
