BOONE — Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Chris Hughes was unanimously elected by the 480 member statewide association to serve as the 2021 association first vice president and will take the reigns as state president in January 2022 at the Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts held Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.
Hughes, a Boone resident, was elected as a Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in November 2018 and immediately began to get involved in the state association.
Through training and educational programs, the NCASWCD promotes suitable standards of conservation, restoration, management and the proper use of the State’s soil, water and other natural resources. The association also addresses and forms policies on such issues as land use planning, non-point source water pollution, watershed protection, soil and water research efforts, and the overall environmental quality of North Carolina.
Hughes said that it was an “honor to be elected by 480 other elected officials from across the state to serve not only them, but their constituents.”
“We are blessed to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. I am committed to maintaining healthy soil and clean water for future generations of North Carolinians,” Hughes said in a statement. “The NCASWCD has assembled a great team to help farmers across North Carolina protect our environment while providing one of the best streams of farm to table products in the world. Farming is a multi-billion dollar industry for North Carolina. It is an honor for me to serve in this leadership position as we work together to support North Carolina Farmers, build a stronger agri-economy in North Carolina and protect our environment.”
