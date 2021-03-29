BOONE — The Chick-fil-A on Blowing Rock Road will close on March 31 for six to eight weeks, the restaurant announced March 29 on Facebook.
"We are excited to share that our restaurant will be getting a complete remodel after 17 years in continuous business," the restaurant posted.
The restaurant will close at 10 p.m. on March 31. The restaurant posted that if all goes well, the construction team said it would take six to eight weeks to complete the remodel.
"We are so grateful for your business and we look forward to serving you at our fresh, updated restaurant soon," it posted.
The restaurant will post an update in late April on the remodeling progress.
