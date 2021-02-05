Charlotte Robinson Hartley, 88, of Marion, N.C., passed away peacefully at Rose Hill Retirement Community.
Charlotte was born April 4, 1932 in McDowell County, N.C., to the late Raymond Edgar Robinson and Essie Patton Robinson. She worked as a school teacher for McDowell County Schools until her retirement. Charlotte was a vibrant woman; independent and self reliant. She was pragmatic, very matter of fact, and no nonsense, but had a tremendous sense of humor. She was completely reliable and generous. She was very attentive and dedicated to her family and friends. Charlotte’s family lovingly reminisces about the selfless, round the clock care she gave to her late daughter, Pam. Though she dealt with many challenges with Pam’s disabilities, she always put her daughter’s needs first and never complained. They describe her as a remarkable woman.
In addition to her parents and her daughter, Charlotte is also preceded in death by her husband, Granville K. Hartley; her brother, Ray Robinson; and her lifelong best friend, Lucy Hemphill Page.
Those left behind to cherish Charlotte’s memory are a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Patton Cemetery in Yancey County, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Charlotte’s memory are asked to consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043 or The Student Scholarship Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 79 Academy St, Marion, NC 28752.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
