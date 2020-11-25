BOONE – In losing, Watauga volleyball gained something more valuable than a win Tuesday night.
Charlotte-Providence earned the nail biter of a victory, 3-2, and every set score reflected how evenly matched the two non-conference adversaries were: 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-6.
For an early season contest, it doesn’t get much better than the see-saw battle that evolved. Unlike the usual one-sided affairs that mark Watauga’s typical march through Northwestern Conference competition, this was a challenge. It was one of those tilts that could have gone either way but, in the end, Providence’s experience prevailed. Even so, the Watauga parents and fans in the audience left knowing that they had watched their daughters and friends “grow” before their very eyes.
“This was a game we really needed,” said junior setter Brelyn Sturgill afterward. “We needed someone to really challenge us and Providence certainly did. We learned from our mistakes. We know what we need to work on in practice, such as closing the block. Serving was a big part of our breakdown at times. I am 100 percent sure that we got better because of this match.
“We have go-to hitters and a really good, solid defense,” Sturgill added. “But in this match, our weakness in serving was the difference between winning and losing in this match.”
Watauga head coach Kim Pryor agreed that her young roster of five sophomores, seven juniors and four seniors grew from the non-conference experience.
“We could not have asked for a better matchup to prepare us for the rest of our conference season, and to prepare us for the playoffs, hopefully," Pryor said. "We need to be in matches like this. We are a young team, so this was an opportunity to learn and we will have lots of opportunities to grow. I told the girls after the match that a loss pushes you to do better.”
Pryor — a first-year head coach for the Pioneers —was complimentary of the team's opponent in Providence.
“They have a very strong program,” Pryor said. “Across the board they are very good. I expected exactly what we got from them tonight, a tough test.”
Sturgill was one of Watauga’s statistical leaders in being ever present at the front of the net to set for her big hitting teammates. The junior recorded 35 assists, three kills, 15 digs and one service ace on the night.
With 20 kills and three blocks to go along with 21 digs, Caroline Farthing provided most of the offensive power for the Pioneers and was a defensive presence. Brooke Scheffler had 13 kills, 17 digs and three service aces. Junior outside hitter Sadie Sharpe added 16 digs and led the team with 33 service receives.
Next up for the Pioneers is a conference date on Monday against South Caldwell in Hudson before returning home to face Alexander Central on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The best-of-five varsity matches are slated to begin at 6 p.m., preceded by best-of-three junior varsity matches beginning at about 4:30 p.m.
