Charles Edwin McKinney, 89, of Highway 194 N., Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home.
Born July 4, l932 in Avery County, he was a son of Charles R. and Eula Thompson McKinney. Mr. McKinney served a tour in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the military he attended and received his BS and MA Degrees from Appalachian State Teachers College, now ASU. Edwin was an active member of United Methodist Churches, serving on many boards and committees. After retiring as Dean of Fiscal Affairs from McDowell Technical Community College in Marion, he accepted a call to the ministry and became a United Methodist Lay Pastor serving New Hope UMC in Rutherfordton and Denton’s Chapel UMC in Morganton. Following retirement as a full time Pastor, he accepted part time appointments at several United Methodist Churches in Watauga and Ashe County. After Hopewell United Methodist Church closed, again he volunteered as Pastor so that it could reopen as a Community Church. For several years, he served as a scoutmaster and volunteer chaplain with Hospice for 8 years. He also served on the Board of Director of Hospice.
Mr. McKinney was a very kind, gentle man with a caring spirit who served his family well as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tugman McKinney; daughter, Marsha M. Wallace and husband, Philip, of Virginia Beach, VA; and son, Scott Michael McKinney of Marion; granddaughters, Sarah Davis of Boone, Erin Gilmore and husband, Andrew Downey of Alexandria, VA and Tara Ann McKinney of Marion; grandson, Brandon Davis, Jr. and fiancée, Sydney Wheatley, of Newport News, VA; brother, Rev. James ‘Jim’ McKinney and wife, Linda, of North Wilkesboro; sisters, Alice Ross of Lenoir and Virginia Parker and husband, James, of Charlotte; sisters-in-law, Francis C. McKinney of Morganton and Alda P. McKinney of Asheville; brother-in-Law, Johnnie Davis of Boone; and god-children, Hampton Boggs of Marion and Brittney Boggs of Boone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Douglas and David Neil McKinney.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August 22, at 3 pm at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Curtis Mull and Rev. James L. McKinney. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 130. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 2 until 3 pm. Entombment will follow at the Mount Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hopewell Community Church, in care of Sandy Davis, 5736 NC Hwy 194 N., Boone, NC 28607, or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McKinney family.
