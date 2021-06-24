Charles Duncan Felts, Jr. (“Chuck”) died June 10, 2021, in Ventura, CA, from complications of multiple myeloma. Choosing to die with dignity, he was able to be at home and be surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born November 9, 1943 in Key West, FL to the late Grace Grice and Duncan Felts, Sr. Chuck graduated from Hickory High School and later from Appalachian State University. He joined the US Navy as a videographer. Back in civilian life, he was employed to install the first computers in the Burke county School System and to teach their use. In a permanent move to the West Coast, he worked first for Raytheon and then for Hughes Aircraft. Then in business for himself; he installed and repaired personal computers.
He is survived by sons Ben and Paul Felts (wife Anita) and by daughters Bonnie O’Hara, Sarah Felts and Amber Von Felts Sandbrook (husband John) and by several grandchildren. Locally, (Boone, NC) he is survived by two sisters, Sue Meacham and Margaret Eggers.
Chuck is best remembered in hearing the train whistle of a steam engine or in watching old black and white Saturday morning serials.
Memorials are suggested to the NC Transportation Museum Foundation, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer, NC 28159
