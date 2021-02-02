Mr. Charles Caudill "Charlie" Speer, 76, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday morning, February 1, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
Born January 20, 1945 in Elizabethton, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Charles Clayton and Anna Davis Speer. A graduate of ETSU, Charlie was an accounting professor at Appalachian State University for over 30 years. He enjoyed his work, and was recognized as the Accounting Educator of the Year. Charlie enjoyed fresh water and salt water fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and playing cards with his family and others. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Daphne Martin Speer; four children, Laura Speer Seastrum of Raleigh, Charles Christian Speer and wife, Kate, of Burnsville, Minnesota, Amy Wilson Beane and husband, Barry, of Boone, and Andy Wilson and wife, Kelle, of Boone; and five grandchildren, Colin Speer, Aidan and McKenzie Beane and Lucas and Jack Wilson.
Graveside services for Charlie Speer will be conducted Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 PM at Happy Valley Cemetery in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Officiating will be the Rev. Jeff Smith. The body will lie in repose at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, Friday, February 5, 2021 from noon until 5 pm so that friends may sign the guest register and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Speer family.
