PENSACOLA, Fla. – Appalachian State men’s basketball is going dancing.
Graduate transfer guard Michael Almonacy had a career night with 32 points, seven rebounds and two steals in leading the Mountaineers to a convincing, 80-73 upset win over top-seeded Georgia State on Monday, March 8, to earn the Sun Belt Conference championship title and a trip to Indianapolis for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament.
App State head coach Dustin Kerns, in just his second year leading the Mountaineer program, told reporters after the game, “We may not have the best individual players in the Sun Belt, which has some very talented athletes playing basketball and they are very well coached throughout the league. This is the third most competitive conference in Division I. But we have a very good team. There is a lot of love in the locker room. They play for each other.”
Emphasizing the team has been a trademark of App State’s program the last two years under Kerns and his staff, and that concept was clearly on display in watching the Mountaineers’ performance on both ends of the floor against the heavily favored Panthers. Before the nationally televised game was broadcast, ESPN shared the results of a poll saying that 86% of the analysts surveyed favored Georgia State to prevail. One of the TV analysts even made Georgia State his “best bet” largely because App State had leaned very heavily on its starters for three games to get to the championship and two of those contests had gone into overtime.
Watching the Mountaineers play disruptive defense that produced 17 points off of turnovers, including 11 steals and three blocked shots earned the respect of Georgia State’s head coach, Rob Lanier, who said later, “They defended our game plan better than we executed it.”
On the other end, Appalachian State often whipped the ball around the court to successfully find the open shooter – and often it was Almonacy. But it was also Adrian Delph (22 points), Justin Forrest (15). And it was Donovan Gregory’s 10 rebounds, six of them off the offensive glass to give the Mountaineers enough opportunities to garner seven second chance points. As a team, App State cleaned the boards for 11 offensive rebounds.
When it was noted at the end of the press conference that it had been 21 years since App State had gone to the NCAA tournament then was asked, “How does it feel to get your team back on the national stage?”, Kerns paused for a long time to gather his emotions.
“It has been a lot of work by a lot of people,” his voice almost breaking with the emotion of the moment. “I’ve got a great coaching staff. I have a great administration. I have a great chancellor. A lot of people. I am just a small part of it. It has been a long time. We did it.”
Indeed, they did. As Kerns noted for reporters afterward, after being seeded No. 4 in the East Division, Appalachian had to win four games in four days. First, on Friday they knocked off the preseason favorite, Little Rock, 67-60. Then they earned back-to-back overtime wins, on Saturday over the West Division’s No. 1 seed, Texas State (76-73) and against the East Division’s No. 2 seed, Coastal Carolina (64-61) on Sunday. Monday’s win over the West bracket’s No. 1 seed, Georgia State, was an exclamation point.
Almonacy was named the 2021 Sun Belt Championship “Most Outstanding Player” for his tournament performances. His 20 three-pointers over the four games established a new SBC tournament record previously held by Troy’s Wesley Person in the 2017 tournament. As a team, the Mountaineers also established a new tournament record for the most made shots from behind the three-point arc, making good on 44 of them. Louisiana-Monroe had 37 in 2019.
All of the Mountaineer players, coaches and staff will be watching the NCAA tournament’s “Selection Show” on Sunday, March 14, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Instead of multiple regional tournaments leading to a big finale as the tournament has been staged in previous years, this year almost all of the tourney’s 67 games are taking place in Indiana.
The “First Four” and the Round 1 games will be played in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University. Second round and “Sweet 16” games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and at Hinkle Fieldhouse, on the campus of Butler University. The Elite Eight and Final Four games, including the championship final, will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- FG% -- App 43% (25-58), GSU 39% (24-62)
- 3FG% -- App 38% (10-26), GSU 43% (9-21)
- FT% -- App 74% (20-27), GSU 89% (16-18)
- Points off turnovers -- App 17, GSU 12
- 2nd chance points -- App 7, GSU 11
- Bench points -- App 4, GSU 25
- Points in paint -- App 24, GSU 22
- Fast break points -- App 9, GSU 6
- Blocks -- App 3, GSU 3
- Steals -- App 11, GSU 6
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL POINTS
- APP -- Michael Almonacy: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
- APP -- Adrian Delph: 22 points, 6 rebounds,
- APP -- Justin Forrest: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
- APP -- Donovan Gregory: 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals
- APP -- RJ Duhart: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
- GSU -- Kane Williams: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
- GSU -- Evan Johnson: 14 points, 1 steal
- GSU -- Justin Roberts: 11 points, 3 steals
- GSU -- Ryan Boyce: 11 points, 1 block
- GSU -- Eliel Nsoseme: 7 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
