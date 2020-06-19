Cecil S. Smith, 79, of Boone, N.C., died on June 18, 2020 in Blowing Rock, N.C.
She was born August 12, 1940 in Marion County, South Carolina. She grew up on a rural farm but graduated with a degree in Business from Winthrop University.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Smith, his wife Robin, grandson, Sam Smith of Winston Salem, NC; a daughter, Rachel Smith of Laurinburg, NC; a brother, Robert J. Slocumbe and wife, Marilyn of Elberton, GA.
Cecil was an avid singer and longtime member of First Baptist Church Boone Choir among other choral groups. In addition to her service to and through the church, she was involved in several community service organizations including the Blue Ridge Community Theater and the Watauga County Library. She retired as the receptionist of the Watauga County Board of Education in 2000 previously having served as an administrative assistant in several offices at Appalachian State University.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Jimmy R. Smith; two brothers and a sister.
A private burial will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park. The family will schedule a memorial service honoring Cecil at a future date when it is possible for all her friends and family who loved her dearly to safely attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jimmy Smith/Bill Paul Endowment for Mathematics Education at Appalachian State University.
Online condolences may be shared with the Smith family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Smith family.
