Cathy Mains Pickett, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 1, 2021.
A resident of the Boulder Gardens Community of Foscoe North Carolina Cathy was part owner and operator of the Greater Foscoe Mining Company. She also owned her own cleaning business. An avid gardener she was an extremely hard worker with an incredible attention to detail. Two of her favorite pastimes were spending time in her flowers and listening to the Rolling Stones. A woman of faith she never allowed her declining health to affect her love for people by doing all that she could whether you were a friend or stranger. She was born August 23, 1957, in Watauga County to the late Arlie and Rosa Mains.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her brother, Spencer Ray Mains.
Those left to cherish her memories are husband, Kenneth Pickett; daughter, Bianca and Josh Davis; son, Matthew and Jennifer Lambert; granddaughters, Isabella Greene and Olive Davis; sisters, Ellen and Eddie Roark, Pam and Greg Issacs, Sharon and Chad Corum, Karen, and Randy McClure; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and special friend, Barbara Oliver.
Funeral services for Cathy Mains Pickett were conducted Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Chad Corum and Brother Randy McClure officiated. Interment followed in Potter-Main Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Pickett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.