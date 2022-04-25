Carolyn McDonald Mallard, 85, of Deep Gap, N.C., passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.
She was born October 8, 1936, in Canada. The daughter of the late Edward and late Bertha McDonald.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Mallard of Deep Gap; three sons, John Mallard and wife, Pam of Tallahassee, Florida; James Mallard of Deep Gap, North Carolina; Rick Mallard and wife, Leigh of Tallahassee, Florida; one granddaughter, Amber Mallard Mayes; two grandsons, David Mallard and Conner Mallard and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Chuck McDonald and wife, Sharon of Harrow, Ontario; Donald McDonald and wife Mary Ann of Harrow, Ontario; John McDonald and wife Toni of Vancouver, BC and one sister, Ellen Strobel of Alpena, Michigan.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by three sons, Joel Edward Mallard, David Karl Mallard, and Scott Mallard; and a brother-in-law, Manfred Strobel.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mallard family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
