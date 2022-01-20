Carolyn B. Cannon, 81, of Valle Crucis, N.C., passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital.
She was born February 23, 1940, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late James and Iva G. Brown. She was a faithful member of Clarks Creek Baptist Church in Valle Crucis. Her passion was volunteering at Cape Look Out National Seashore, for twenty years, baking all kinds of goodies that she hand delivered to many people including businesses. Her most famous was her peanut butter fudge. She truly loved people, camping and fishing.
She is survived by five daughters, Debbie Hardy, Sandra Watson, Karen Eller, Angela Walker and Brenda Cannon; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one brother B.L. Brown. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her son, Troy Lee Cannon.
A memorial service for Carolyn B. Cannon will be conducted Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Cove Creek Baptist Church. Reverend Kevin Combs will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cannon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is In charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.