Carmalee “Tommie” Watson Wellborn, 83, of Brownwood Road, Deep Gap, N.C., passed away Saturday evening April 9, 2022, at the Foley Center.
Mrs. Wellborn was born March 26, 1939 in Watauga County to the late Charlie and Bernice Coffey Watson. She worked at Boone Drug Inc. for many years and was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Billy Wellborn of the home; one daughter, Janet Smith of Deep Gap; and one sister-in-law, Beulah Brown Watson of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Billy Michael Wellborn; one son-in-law, Jerry Wayne Smith; four sisters, Mary Helen Church, Kathleen Payne, Muriel Warren and Marlene Watson; and three brothers, Clemon, Robert “Bob” and Harold Watson.
Graveside services for Carmalee Wellborn will be conducted Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tim Dockery and Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.
The body will lie in state Tuesday from 12:00 until 5:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel so family and friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7504 US 421, Deep Gap, NC 28618 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.
The family respectfully request no food.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wellborn family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
