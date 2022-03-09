Carl Thomas Clearwater of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born June 16, 1940, in Albany, NY to the late Clayton and Frances Clearwater. He was a graduate of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park, NY, and Palm Beach Jr. College in Florida. He served 4 years in the US Navy aboard the USS Ingraham and retired from IBM and the NC State Prison System. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a Mason with Snow Lodge 363 in Boone.
Carl was a character and larger than life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Food was his passion! He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden, canning, cooking, and eating. He also enjoyed fishing and loved traveling with his beloved Sandra. They visited all the 50 states except Nebraska, and traveled in Canada, the Caribbean, and Italy. He was lovingly cared for by Deedee Taylor, his caregiver and Katherine Graham (PT). We will all miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; two children, Jeffrey Clearwater (Tammy) of Landis, N.C., Jessica Clearwater (Mark Mason) of Blowing Rock, N.C.; grandchildren, Rebekah Clearwater, Meredith Flynt (Derrick), Noah Clearwater, Natalie Clearwater, Christopher Lawrence and Jacob Yates; great grandchildren, Joshua, Landon, Anderson, and Nicholas; brother, Robert Clearwater (Carole) of Staatsburg, NY; and niece, Christene Way (George) of Staatsburg, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jennifer Aileen Clearwater, and a great grandchild, Lucas.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church www.gracelutheranboone.org or Snow Lodge 363 of Boone PO Box 2672, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Clearwater family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
