TAYLORSVILLE —If Watauga’s baseball Pioneers keep this up, head coach Ethan Greene will surely consider adding a new assistant to his coaching staff — a cardiologist to sit in the bleachers, ministering to the fans. The Pioneers defeated Alexander Central, 3-2, but the outcome was anything but certain until the base umpire’s last exhale.
On May 14, it was offensive heroics that won the day in a come-from-behind, "walk off" thriller over South Caldwell, but this time it was defensive drama that won the night. Leading 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh and final inning of regular play, all Watauga had to do was get three outs without allowing the Cougars to score more than one run — something they had done effectively for the first six innings.
The Pioneers played “small ball” in the top of the first inning to manufacture three runs, but the game soon turned into more of a pitcher’s duel. Both sides got on base in the innings that followed, but thanks to good pitching and a couple of defensive gems, it remained a low-scoring game.
Watauga's starting pitcher, Ryan Fox, went five strong innings, pitching himself out of minor jams and giving up only one run to the Cougars, in the fourth inning. His stat line: in five innings of work, he gave up four hits and one run while striking out three and walking four.
Sophomore Tristan Salinas, the regular Pioneer shortstop, moved to the pitcher’s mound to start the bottom of the sixth and looked sharp in his warmup, with good velocity and a wicked curveball. His “stuff” was evident in the sixth, with only one runner reaching base on an infield error. Otherwise, a popup, a strikeout and a ground ball out to first that was fielded cleanly by 1B Cooper Riddle retired the side.
Alexander Central head coach Pete Hardee brought in Jack Maddox to pitch the top of the seventh inning and the freshman who sees double duty as a pitcher and outfielder responded by hurling three straight strikeouts of Watauga batters for a three up, three down inning of relief work.
Hoping to close out the game for the Pioneers while nursing a 3-1 lead, Salinas took the mound to face the Cougars in the top of the seventh. It was a shaky outing from the start. He hit the first batter, Mason Chapman-Mays with a pitch that went a little too far inside after tossing two balls on the first pitches of the inning. Then he walked Cougar third baseman Gage Weaver on five pitches to put runners on first and second.
What followed was high drama. Hardee sent junior outfielder Luke Barnes to first as a pinch runner for Weaver, increasing the amount of speed on the base paths for Alexander Central. The next batter lofted a high, pop-fly in the direction of left field, over third baseman Rivers Gore’s head, hooking toward the foul line. With senior leftfielder Hunter Norris racing in and Gore dashing back, there was some confusion and the ball was misplayed, ruled by the scorekeeper as a single in fair territory, with Chapman scoring from second to shrink the Pioneer lead to just one, 3-2. Barnes advanced to second on the play, putting Cougars on first and second and representing the potential tying and winning runs, with nobody out.
With the Cougars’ Maddox at the plate, Barnes stole third and a player identified only as J. Lane (the pinch runner for Weaver) stole second.
Now with the potential tying and winning runs on third base and second base respectively, and still nobody out, the Pioneer fans who took up almost half of the grandstands in the Alexander Central baseball complex were getting anxious.
Salinas gave them hope for a miracle by striking out Maddox on four pitches.
Whereas Cougar head coach Pete Hardee put his team in prime position to win the game by ordering the double steal, at this point it was Pioneer head coach Ethan Greene’s turn to make a masterful coaching decision. He ordered an intentional walk to ACHS first baseman Isaiah Witherspoon, to load the bases.
“With the potential winning run on second, a runner on first was meaningless,” said Greene afterwards. “But it gave us defensive options.”
At least one of those options became readily apparent on Salinas’ first pitch to the next ACHS batter, Grove Lawrence. The junior third baseman slapped a slow-hopping grounder to Pioneer shortstop Ryan Beach-Verhey. The senior fielded the ball cleanly, took five steps to his left to step on second base, forcing out Witherspoon, then rifled a throw the 90 feet to first baseman Cooper Riddle, just nipping the sprinting Lawrence and complete the game winning double-play.
While the Pioneers were not able to mount much offensive production after the first inning, they scored three runs on four hits and four errors and left eight runners on base. Centerfielder Carson Warren recorded two sacrifice hits, including a well-executed bunt down the first base line to move runners around and he made an important defensive play in the outfield to catch a difficult fly ball to stymie a Cougar threat.
Three Pioneers stole a total of five bases, two each by Salinas and Dilley, one by Gore.
With the win, the Pioneers are now on a five-game winning streak and gaining confidence as they host McDowell on Friday May 21, hoping to avenge a 10-0, “mercy rule” loss to the Titans in the 2021 season opener in Marion.
EXTRA INNINGS:
- Since leaving Watauga to coach Alexander Central, the Cougars head coach, Pete Hardee, was 10-0 vs. the Pioneers
- Current Watauga head coach Ethan Greene formerly played for Hardee while he was coach of the Pioneers
- According to team sources, this was the first time that Watauga has beaten South Caldwell and Alexander Central in the same season since 2012
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.