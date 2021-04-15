To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
April 18
SUNDAY SALON WITH JIM CARSON AND DOC FRIBUSH: On April 18, the River House Inn & Restaurant will host musicians Jim Carson and Doc Fribush. Clarinetist Doc Fribush and guitarist Jim Carson play swing jazz music from the 1930s and ‘40s. Their repertoire draws from the traditional New Orleans jazz of Sidney Bechet, big band standards from Benny Goodman and Jack Teagarden and the music of the European gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. For more information visit, www.riverhousenc.com.
April 21-25
KENT STATE: THEN AND AGAIN: Join the Appalachian State Department of Theater and Dance has they unveil a new play that chronicles the four days leading up to the deadly shooting of students by the Ohio National Guard on the Kent State University campus in May 1970. This event left four students dead, 13 others wounded and a nation in disbelief. The production is directed by the playwright, Dr. Ray Miller, who was a student at Kent State University in 1970 and based his work on first-hand experiences and observations. This virtual event will take place April 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. To for more information and to register for this event visit theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/kent-state-then-and-again-dr-ray-miller.
April 22
HOBEY FORD GOLDEN ROD PUPPETS: When teaching children about different cultures we frequently turn to folktales. These stories can illuminate many facets of a people and their culture. Story activates our imagination, draws us in, and opens the doors of learning. Often we learn best that which we can hold in our hands. Telling folktales with puppetry allows us to hold the story in our imagination and our hands at the same time. When students create puppet shows of a folktale they can incorporate aspects of that culture’s dialect, music, scenery, landscape and climate. To learn more about this virtual presentation will take place on April 22, from 4-5:30 p.m. For more information visit, theschaefercenter.org/event/hobey-fords-golden-rod-puppets-telling-folktales-with-shadow-puppets/.
April 24
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The 25th Annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Mountain Aire Golf Club Saturday, April 24. All proceeds from the Hagel Tournament will benefit The NEST Alliance, a local 501©(3) faith-based organization that has provided ongoing programs to help meet the needs of children and families in Ashe County for the past eleven years. There will be no shotgun starts and players are responsible for making their own tee times by contacting the Pro Shop at (336) 877-4716. The entry fee for the tournament is $80 which includes green fee, cart fee, lunch, one Mulligan and one Red Tee per player. Ashe County Ford will be sponsoring the hole-in-one prizes, including the chance to win a vehicle. There will be a chance to win a Mountain Aire Golf Club membership and more prizes. For more information, email info@thenestalliance.org, call Autumn Cline at (828) 499-0601, Michelle Dix at (919) 632-5242, or Mountain Air Golf Club at (336) 877-4716.
RESOURCE DRIVE THRU: The Children’s Council of Watauga County will be holding a Child & Family Resource Drive Thru at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. The first 100 people to register at form.jotform.com/210874100054140 will receive a free kit from The Play House or a free book. Signing up at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqejEIgATCn7Zn4x3yTYx06W9MpDZdu4d1L2nssHf7d3ZpMA/viewform will receive a pack of diapers from Who Needs A Change. The diaper form must be filled out by April 23.
April 24-25
EMPTY BOWLS: The Watauga Arts Council is teaming up with the Watauga High School Art Department and the Hunger and Health Coalition to host Empty Bowls on April 24 and 25. Empty Bowls 2021 will be a simplified version of the traditional Empty Bowls. While the event can’t offer the full soup-eating, social experience, it can offer beautiful bowls and shirts designed by Asa Markus, a senior at Watauga High School. The event will be on Saturday, April 24, 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the King Street Art Collective located at 585 West King Street, Boone. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at www.eventbrite.com/e/watauga-county-empty-bowls-2021-tickets-148442915757. For more information, contact the Watauga County Arts Council at (828) 264-1789.
April 29
BRAHM BOOK CLUB: THE LAST ENTRY: Join us as we discuss the novel, ‘The Last Entry,’ by Jim Hamilton. The club will meet on the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. over zoom. The club meetings will be led by BRAHM programs and outreach director Willard Watson III and will feature guest speakers from time to time. For more information call the BRAHM at (828) 295-9099.
May 1
HIGH COUNTRY SPRING RENDEZVOUS: On May 1, the Southern Appalachian Historical Association will host a Spring Rendezvous at the Hickory Ridge History Museum. Learn what crafts and activities settlers in the North American backcountry would have been doing during the spring months. See craft demonstrations like spinning and weaving, or try food and drinks prepared in the same fashion as the settlers of the 1700’s. This is perfect for students, families, history buffs, or people who would love to learn about our North Carolina history and heritage. The vent will take place from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12. For more information call (828) 264-2120.
ADVANCED BIRDING IDENTIFICATION: This workshop is a part of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s Adult Field Courses series. This course will explore such aspects of the lives of birds as seasonal plumage, molt, nestling growth, seasonal occurrence, habitat requirements, and similarities between related and sometimes completely unrelated species. Acquiring a basic understanding these factors can help you to more quickly find the right section of your field guide and arrive at the most likely identification for the bird in your binoculars. The event will take place on May 1, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets are $60 or $25 for Bridge Club members. For more information call (828) 737-0833.
2021 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL: The Appalachian State Department of Theatre and Dance will be presenting the 2021 10-Minute Play Festival virtually on May 1. Theatre students in the Directing Techniques course are producing more than 12 new 10-minute plays from playwrights across the country. Recordings of the plays will be available for public viewing starting May 1, but advance registration is required via the Department of Theatre and Dance website. All registrants will receive a private link to access the event both the day before and one hour prior to the performance. For more information visit theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/2021-10-minute-play-festival.
BEECH MOUNTAIN BIRTHDAY: Celebrate the town of Beech Mountain’s 40th Birthday party at Buckeye Recreation Center, where veterans will be honored and 40 seedlings will be available to plant in honor of Arbor Day. Enjoy a free meal and shop from arts and craft vendors at the celebration For more information about this event visit beechmtn.com/40th/ or call (828) 387-3003.
HIGH COUNTRY BOIL: A family-friendly and COVID-19-safe event filled with craft demonstrations, live local music, a silent auction of local crafts, “October Glory” sapling sale and planting and a High Country Boil dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at lostprovince arts.org/shop. This event will take place on May 1, from 3-7 p.m. at the Lost Province Art Center in Lansing.
May 2
