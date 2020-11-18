Brenda Joyce Combs, 80, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Health Care Center.
Ms. Combs is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Hadler (Doug) of Jonesborough, Kay Whitt (Joe) of Talbott, TN, Denise Combs of Talbott; one son, Phillip (Paula) of Morristown; two grandsons, Mitchell Dalton and Jeremy Dalton (Mindy) of Knoxville; one great grandson, Austin Dalton, of Knoxville.
Joyce has three surviving siblings, Barbara Foster (Keith) of Granite Falls, N.C., Shirley Parsons (Roger) of Aberdeen, N.C., and Harold Harmon (Donna) of Sugar Grove, N.C. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Combs was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Sophie Harmon of Sugar Grove, N.C.; one son, Danny Combs; daughter-in-law, Carol Combs; and granddaughter, Lori Combs of Morristown.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Sugar Grove, N.C.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com of Morristown.
