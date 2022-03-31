BLOWING ROCK — Summer 2022 marks the return of seasonal art camps at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, marketing director Maggie Flanagan told The Blowing Rocket.
“Budding artists aged 7-12 are invited to join us for these fun-filled, 3-day, 4-hour camps,” said Flanagan. “A variety of media and techniques will nurture their creative spirit.”
Flanagan said that students should come to BRAHM prepared, in art-friendly clothing with a packed lunch and a filled water bottle.
“They should also wear secure footwear,” Flanagan said, “as we may play movement games during breaks.”
Each camp is held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost of a camp is $90 for BRAHM members, $110 for the general public, and $70 for each additional sibling. Registration is available online at: www.blowingrockmuseum.org/offerings/summer-camps
BRAHM is located at the corner of Main Street and Ginny Stevens Lane in downtown Blowing Rock. Phone: (828) 295-9099
Modern Makers: Tuesday, June 14 — Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Paul Klee, Yayoi Kusama, Jasper Johns, Alma Woodsey Thomas, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe, and other modern artists will inspire artwork in a variety of media.
Forest Friends Camp: art featuring Appalachian habitats: Tuesday, June 21 — Thursday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Learn about the plants and animals of our local habitats in this three day art camp at BRAHM. Two and three dimensional art projects will thrill animal and nature enthusiasts. We will even have a visit from ambassadors from Grandfather Mountain.
Modern Makers: Tuesday, July 5 — Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
A repeat of the previous camp. Paul Klee, Yayoi Kusama, Jasper Johns, Alma Woodsey Thomas, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe and other modern artists will inspire artwork in a variety of media.
Purrfect Pals Camp: Tuesday, July 19 — Thursday, July 21, 2022, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crazy about cats? Dig dogs? Then you will love this three-day camp featuring art projects all about pets — both common and unusual. We will even have a visit from a veterinary worker.
