BOONE – Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is hosting Queer Farmers’ Day at the Jan. 29 market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This is a celebration of queer farmers and queerness in farming, the farmers market organizers stated. Agricultural communities and dominant narratives around agriculture often leave queer people out, or even overtly harm them, according to the farmers market.
In a press release, the market stated many queer farmers feel like they must separate their identities as queer people and farmers to be taken seriously or to stay safe. At the same time, many queer farmers find that their queerness is an asset in farming and helps them find unique solutions to problems, a way to stay connected to rural areas and more.
Queer Farmers Day has a lot going on for everyone to participate in:
Queering Farming Activity for all ages and identities — This is a fun practice in imagining farming or our local food systems in a different way by “queering” or challenging norms that limit and oppress us. Participants can draw or write an example of queering farming or local food systems. This activity is open to all ages. We would love to see what you come up with.
Boone Queer Zine will table — Boone has a queer zine that is in its beginning stages of forming and welcomes anyone who identifies as queer or LGBTQIA+ to participate in the zine through submitting content like art, writing and poetry no matter how good they think their work is. Other ways to participate include facilitating meetings, distributing the zine, running social media, sharing skills, and more! This zine is all about holding a space for community, learning, and creating together. Stop by the booth to get involved.
Local Queer Artist Vendor — Jo Husk handpaints art on thrifted clothes with bleach and fabric paint as well as on canvases with acrylic paint. She enjoys playing with images that are usually seen as demonic and unsettling by making them more fun and silly in a cartoon style. Her art will be for sale at a booth in the conference room.
Queer Farmers’ Trivia — Learn about the unique experiences of queer farmers from challenges to joys of being queer and farming, as well as how queerness and agriculture are related.
Queer Farmers Stories — We are collecting stories and experiences from queer farmers to share at the event. If you are queer and involved in agriculture, we would love to hear from you! Please fill out this form. There is an option to be kept anonymous if you wish.
The Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, offers an indoor and outdoor retail space to local farmers and producers during the winter months and provides community members an opportunity to continue to access quality, local products from December through March, when many other venues are not available. The market is located at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center in Boone.
For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @BooneWinterFM and on Instagram @boonewintermarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.
