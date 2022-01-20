BOONE — A young girl visiting Boone is on the lookout for her missing stuffed bunny, Bun-Bun, and Boone Police wants the community help in finding comfort animal.
Bun-Bun, who has been the young girls sidekick for six and a half years, was last seen by a few people on Saturday, Jan. 15, sitting on a bench outside of the Mast General Store on King Street.
The little girl’s parents first realized that Bun-Bun was missing when they returned to their hotel after spending time in the Downtown Boone area and at Boone Mall.
Bun-Bun was gifted to the young girl by her great grandmother when she was born, and she is devastated to have lost Bun-Bun, which gives her great comfort.
If you find Bun-Bun, please contact the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
