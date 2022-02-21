BOONE – The inaugural Boone Docs Film Festival will kick off with a free public event on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on the campus of Appalachian State University in the Belk Library, Room 114. The evening event will feature the screening of three invited films followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.
Each film screened as part of this Thursday event showcases regional stories.
The first film is a new short, “Appalachian Futures”, by Ashely York and Sally Rubin (Directors of Hillbilly). These Emmy-nominated filmmakers, activists and journalists share untold glimpses of a future Appalachia where young people can and want to stay, and where local communities, families and the region can thrive. They partnered with the STAY Project, a network of young people, aged 14-30, who are committed to supporting one another to make Appalachia a place they can and want to stay.
Then local filmmakers Anne Ward and Chip Williams will screen their film “Fog Likely Farm” about Watauga County farmer Susie Winters, who as a young mother with two small daughters moved from the Piedmont of North Carolina to a run-down, Civil War-era farmhouse. This is an Appalachian story of heartache, pain, resilience, grit, beauty, and love.
“Theirs is the Kingdom” directed by Chris Zaluski will be the final film screening. “Theirs is the Kingdom” follows the rare creation of a contemporary fresco mural inside the sanctuary of a small church in Asheville, North Carolina. The painting features people battling homelessness, addiction and mental illness. From the first sketch to the final unveiling, the audience will witness the difficulties of working with the ancient artistic technique while also meeting an ensemble cast of complex characters.
This kickoff event is part of the first annual Boone Docs Film Festival hosted by the Appalachian Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 26 at their historic venue in downtown Boone. This inaugural festival features eleven short-form documentary films focusing on or from the Appalachian region. The festival is a collaborative project between the theater and the Appalachian State University faculty with a shared goal of providing a creative platform for authentic stories about the beauty and complexity of Appalachian life and culture that extends beyond common stereotypes.
Information about the BOONE DOCS FILM FESTIVAL at the Appalachian Theatre can be found on the theater’s website, www.apptheatre.org.
