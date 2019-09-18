BOONE — The American Red Cross and Appalachian State University invite Boone area residents to join one of the nation’s most impactful blood drives at the 13th annual Homecoming Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Holmes Convocation Center. Parking will be validated for the first 150 community members who present to give blood.
The annual Homecoming Blood Drive has become a Mountaineer tradition. Since 2007, the university has helped collect nearly 14,000 blood donations to help patients in need. Thanks to widespread participation by the Mountaineers, this event has become the largest single-day blood drive in the Carolinas Blood Services Region and is among the biggest blood drives in the nation for the Red Cross. All ASU students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to participate in the Sept. 24 blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
Blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage. As a thank you, all presenting blood donors will receive a commemorative blood drive T-shirt, while supplies last. All those who come out to give blood will also receive a coupon via email for a free haircut, courtesy of Sport Clips haircuts. Refreshments will be provided.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
